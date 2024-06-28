70 Years of Five Principles: Pillar of Global Peace and Cooperation

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, a set of norms that have become a cornerstone in contemporary international relations. Introduced by Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai, the principles advocate mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful coexistence.

After World War II, newly independent nations in Asia, Africa, and Latin America yearned for equality in the global arena. The principles emerged from this historical context, becoming an epoch-making achievement. They have since offered a vital intellectual tool for developing countries to safeguard their sovereignty.

As the world faces increasing volatility, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasizes the enduring relevance of these principles. He calls for the international community to uphold and advance them, ensuring a fair and equitable global order. China's ongoing commitment underscores the principles' significance in promoting world peace and cooperation.

