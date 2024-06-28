Left Menu

BJP Leader Alleges TMC Attack on Female Morcha Leader in Cooch Behar

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has accused TMC supporters of assaulting a female leader of his party's Minority Morcha in Cooch Behar. Adhikari has called for investigations by the NHRC, NCW, and NCM. The victim, now hospitalized, claims the attack was politically motivated. The TMC denies the allegations, citing a property dispute instead.

PTI | Coochbehar | Updated: 28-06-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 17:34 IST
BJP Leader Alleges TMC Attack on Female Morcha Leader in Cooch Behar
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has leveled serious charges against TMC supporters, alleging that they attacked a female leader from his party's Minority Morcha in Cooch Behar on June 25. According to Adhikari, the victim's clothes were torn and she was left hospitalized. He has formally reached out to the NHRC, NCW, and NCM to investigate the matter.

The victim, while speaking to reporters from her hospital bed, claimed that the assault was a punishment for her association with the BJP. Adhikari expressed hope that investigative teams from the national commissions would soon arrive in Cooch Behar.

However, the TMC dismissed these allegations as baseless and claimed the incident was due to a property dispute. They asserted that the accusations were politically motivated. Meanwhile, police stated they are currently looking into the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024