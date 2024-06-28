BJP Leader Alleges TMC Attack on Female Morcha Leader in Cooch Behar

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has leveled serious charges against TMC supporters, alleging that they attacked a female leader from his party's Minority Morcha in Cooch Behar on June 25. According to Adhikari, the victim's clothes were torn and she was left hospitalized. He has formally reached out to the NHRC, NCW, and NCM to investigate the matter.

The victim, while speaking to reporters from her hospital bed, claimed that the assault was a punishment for her association with the BJP. Adhikari expressed hope that investigative teams from the national commissions would soon arrive in Cooch Behar.

However, the TMC dismissed these allegations as baseless and claimed the incident was due to a property dispute. They asserted that the accusations were politically motivated. Meanwhile, police stated they are currently looking into the case.

