Delhi High Court Upholds NHRC Order: Police to Compensate Doctor Rs 50,000
The Delhi High Court has supported the NHRC's directive for the police to compensate a doctor Rs 50,000 for failing to register an FIR. Justice Sachin Datta dismissed the police's appeal, citing their failure to follow NHRC orders despite a prior complaint involving doctor Neeraj Kumar and his clinic staff.
In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court upheld a National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) order directing the police to compensate a doctor, Dr. Neeraj Kumar, Rs 50,000 for the non-registration of an FIR. Justice Sachin Datta dismissed the Delhi Police's petition, affirming the NHRC's stance against the alleged inaction.
The case began when Dr. Kumar reported, via a PCR call on November 24, 2021, an incident where miscreants allegedly entered his clinic and harassed female staff members. Despite the call, the police did not register an FIR, leading Dr. Kumar to approach the NHRC.
The NHRC directed compensation following the doctor's complaint, but the Delhi Police challenged this in court. Justice Datta ruled that the NHRC's directive stands unless overturned by the court, reinforcing the commission's authority in human rights issues.
