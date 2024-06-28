Nagaland's Historic Civic Polls: A Milestone in Women Reservation

After a two-decade hiatus, Nagaland is set for a significant democratic event as vote counting for the civic body polls occurs on Saturday.

An official from the State Election Commission confirmed that all preparations for vote counting in 25 Urban Local Bodies, including three municipalities and 22 town councils across 10 districts, are complete. The counting will commence at 8 am in 16 centers.

This election is notable for its implementation of 33 per cent women reservation, a first in the state's urban local body polls. The last such election was held in 2004. Previous attempts to hold elections faced strong objections from tribal bodies and civil society organizations due to reservations for women and taxes on land and properties.

On June 26, the voter turnout was impressive, with nearly 82 per cent of the 2.23 lakh electorate casting their votes.

The election saw 523 candidates from 11 political parties, while 64 candidates were elected unopposed for 64 wards. Contesting parties included prominent names such as the NDPP, BJP, Congress, Naga Peoples' Front (NPF), and others.

However, no elections were conducted in 14 town councils within six districts of eastern Nagaland. The Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) demanded a separate 'Frontier Nagaland Territory,' citing years of neglect. Despite 59 nominations, tribal bodies forced candidates to withdraw.

