"Will discuss ways to strengthen party in Chhattisgarh, submit report to AICC": Sachin Pilot

Congress leader and AICC General Secretary-in charge of Chhattisgarh Sachin Pilot on the Fact Finding Committee said that after discussion with leaders and workers on how to strengthen the party, a report will be submitted to AICC. Having suffered a whitewash in a few states and poor performance in some others in the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress on June 19 formed fact-finding committees for seven states apart from the union territory of Delhi to assess the reasons and take remedial steps.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge constituted fact-finding committees. for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. Addressing a press conference in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Friday, Pilot said, "After discussing with the leaders and workers here about what we can do to strengthen the Congress in Chhattisgarh in the future, we will report to the AICC."

Speaking more on the committee, Pilot said, "In future, after discussing in detail with the leaders and decision-makers on how we can strengthen the organisation and Congress, we will submit our report to AICC, and accordingly, action will be taken." Talking about the Lok Sabha election results in the state, Pilot said, "In Chattisgarh, there has been no decrease in the vote bank of Congress. In fact, the vote share of Congress has also increased, we received 5-6 lakh votes as compared to the last time. The reality is that we emerged victorious on one out of 11 seats and on the other seats, we lost by very less margin."

Notably, the Congress in Chhattisgarh emerged victorious from the Korba seat where Jyotsna Charandas Mahant defeated BJP's Saroj Pandey with a margin of 43,283 votes The Congress leader also spoke about Rahul Gandhi becoming leader of opposition (LoP) and said, "After Rahul Gandhi becoming LoP, youth and Congress workers have gained strength. We will not only keep a watch on the major issues in the nation but will also form a strong, impartial and strong opposition to hold the government accountable."

Congress improved its performance over the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls and won 99 parliament seats in this year's general elections. The INDIA bloc, of which Congress is a part, won 234 seats while the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 293 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)