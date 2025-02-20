Vani Kapoor's Stellar Performance at Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour

Vani Kapoor delivered a flawless round at the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, carding a remarkable bogey-free 5-under 66 to establish a commanding five-shot lead. She posted three birdies on the front nine and two more on the back, bringing her total score to six-under 136 over 36 holes at the Poona Club Golf Course.

Sneha Singh trails Vani by five shots, having scored an even par 71 despite an initial bogey-bogey start. Amandeep Drall and newcomer Hitaashee Bakshi are tied for third place, both at even par 142. Vani's last triumph was recorded at the 12th Leg at DLF Golf & Country Club, her home course, last year.

Meanwhile, competition remains fierce with Kriti Chowhan in fifth at 1-over 72, and a three-way tie for sixth. The cut for the final round was set at 13-over 155, allowing 24 golfers to advance. Top amateur honors currently belong to Mannat Brar.

