Left Menu

Vani Kapoor's Stellar Performance at Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour

Vani Kapoor showcased an impressive performance with a bogey-free 5-under 66, leading the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour by five shots. She added to her first-round score at Poona Club Golf Course, leading ahead of Sneha Singh. The course saw competitive rounds from top players including Amandeep Drall and Hitaashee Bakshi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:13 IST
Vani Kapoor's Stellar Performance at Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour
Vani Kapoor
  • Country:
  • India

Vani Kapoor delivered a flawless round at the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, carding a remarkable bogey-free 5-under 66 to establish a commanding five-shot lead. She posted three birdies on the front nine and two more on the back, bringing her total score to six-under 136 over 36 holes at the Poona Club Golf Course.

Sneha Singh trails Vani by five shots, having scored an even par 71 despite an initial bogey-bogey start. Amandeep Drall and newcomer Hitaashee Bakshi are tied for third place, both at even par 142. Vani's last triumph was recorded at the 12th Leg at DLF Golf & Country Club, her home course, last year.

Meanwhile, competition remains fierce with Kriti Chowhan in fifth at 1-over 72, and a three-way tie for sixth. The cut for the final round was set at 13-over 155, allowing 24 golfers to advance. Top amateur honors currently belong to Mannat Brar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025