Women to get Rs 1500 per month through DBT: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that his government will bring about the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme under which women will get Rs 1500 per month through Direct Benefit Transfer just like the central government has also empowered women through various women-centric schemes. "The way Central government empowered women, similarly, our state govt will bring a scheme-'Majhi Ladki Bahin' under which women will get Rs 1500 per month through DBT. We will give 3 free cylinders every year to all households...," Shinde said, speaking to ANI on Friday.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar who also holds the finance portfolio in the state, presented the state budget on Friday in the Maharashtra Assembly during the ongoing Monsoon Session and announced 'Mukhyanantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' a scheme under which all woman between 21 and 60 years will be given 1500 per month. The scheme is inspired by Madhya Pradesh's Ladli Behna Yojana of the BJP government.While presenting the budget Pawar said, "We are announcing Mukhyanantri Majhi Ladki Bahin. Under this, all women will be given Rs 1500 per month. The scheme will be implemented from July 2024."

Under CM Anna Chhatra Yojana of the Maharashtra government, Pawar said, "We will give 3 free cylinders every year to all households" Further Ajit Pawar announced, "We will provide Rs 5000 per hectare bonus to all farmers for their crops of cotton and soybean in Maharashtra...We will also give 5 rupees per litre bonus to milk-producing farmers. Govt has increased the monetary help in deaths due to animal attacks, now the next of kin will get Rs 25 lakhs instead of 20 Lakhs earlier.

On Tax over diesel and Petrol Pawar said, "Tax on diesel is being decreased from 24 per cent to 21 per cent for Mumbai region, effectively 2 rupees per litre less prices of diesel. While petrol being decreased from 26 per cent to 25 per cent which will effectively decrease rates of petrol by 65 Paise per litre.All religious minorities in Maharashtra will be supported by the Maharashtra government under schemes for poor people. The government has already made available a separate category for the third gender to enable them to get benefits from other government schemes. The limit of medical insurance for families is being increased upto 5 lakhs from 1.5 lakhs earlier. Also the number of Empaneled Hospitals Being increased from 1000 to 1900 hospitals." "The government will provide help for planting bamboo and Rs 175 will be provided for each plantation of Bamboo. To make available free energy to farmers 8 lakh solar pumps will be given to farmers," said Ajit Pawar.

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly began on Thursday (June 28) and will go on till July 12. This is the last legislative session before the state assembly polls, in the next four months. (ANI)

