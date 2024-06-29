Left Menu

Argentina Halts Central Bank Remunerations in Economic Stabilization Effort

Argentina's central bank will cease payments on remunerated liabilities as part of President Javier Milei's economic stabilization plan, announced Economy Minister Luis Caputo. This measure aims to enhance certainty and soundness in the economic program by shutting down a key monetary emission channel.

Argentina's central bank will stop issuing payments to finance its remunerated liabilities, as part of the second stage of President Javier Milei's plan to stabilize the economy, Economy Minister Luis Caputo said on Friday.

"We are turning off the tap on the second (monetary) emission channel, which is the interest that the BCRA (central bank) pays on remunerated liabilities," Caputo explained, adding that doing so will "give greater certainty and even greater soundness to the economic program."

