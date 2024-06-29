Left Menu

From Business Executive to Presidential Hopeful: Doug Burgum's Journey

Doug Burgum, former North Dakota governor and software executive, is eyeing a presidential bid. Known for his business-oriented approach, Burgum's recent support for controversial social legislation has surprised many. As he enters the national stage, questions about his shifting political stance emerge.

29-06-2024
For most of North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum's two terms in office, he approached the job like a CEO running a business. The wealthy former software executive, now on a shortlist to be Donald Trump's running mate, was laser-focused on priorities like strengthening the state's economy and cutting taxes. He mostly steered clear of social issues that animated many fellow Republicans and, at times, pushed back on them.

In 2020, Burgum criticized an anti-LGBTQ resolution by the state GOP as "hurtful and divisive rhetoric." He vetoed a 2021 measure banning transgender girls from playing on girls' teams in public schools, arguing it "would unnecessarily inject the state into a local issue by creating a ban with myriad unforeseen consequences." However, as Burgum prepared a bid for the presidency in 2023, he signed a raft of bills restricting transgender rights, a pivot that disappointed some of his supporters who admired his previously inclusive stance.

State Rep. Emily O'Brien, a moderate Republican backing Burgum's presidential bid, voiced her shock over his support for these measures, which seemed out of character for a leader who prioritized economic development over social issues. Critics suggest his actions may be a strategic move to gain favor among Republicans as he eyes a national campaign.

