"There is a need to restore authenticity of ED, CBI, and I-T," says RJD MP Manoj Jha

A day after the release of former Jharkhand chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren, RJD MP Manoj Jha said that false cases were framed against Soren and the centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to abstain from using central investigation agencies against the rival political leaders. "All cases are false...I thank the High Court for granting bail. By making a false case, they (the BJP) launched a conspiracy to keep him (Hemant Soren) out of the elections. All these central agencies have been used against the political leaders on the instruction of a single person. For how long can they do it? Justice always prevails," said the RJD MP.

Lashing out further against the centre, he said, "It happens in many countries of the world where dictatorial tendencies are prevalent. The central government needs to abstain from doing such things. There is a need to restore the authenticity of ED, CBI, and I-T." Notably, Hemant Soren, who had been facing a probe in an alleged land scam case, walked out of the Birsa Munda Jail following a bail order from the Jharkhand High Court on Friday.

JMM leaders gathered outside the Birsa Munda Jail to catch a glimpse of the tribal leader, who was arrested by the ED in January on charges related to an alleged land scam and money laundering. The investigation in the case concerns the purported generation of substantial proceeds through the forgery of official records, involving fake sellers and buyers to acquire large parcels of land worth crores.

In related events, on March 22, a Special PMLA court extended Soren's judicial custody until April 4. Soren was presented via video conferencing. The Ranchi police had also issued a notice to ED officials to join the investigation following an FIR filed by Soren under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The Jharkhand High Court had previously ordered no coercive action against ED officials after the agency filed a petition challenging Soren's FIR. Soren had alleged that the ED's searches at his residences were aimed at tarnishing his image and harassing him for being a tribal. The ED claimed to have recovered Rs 36 lakh in cash and documents related to the investigation, alleging that Soren had acquired 8.5 acres of land through fraudulent means. The investigation revealed that a syndicate, including Revenue Sub-Inspector Bhanu Pratap Prasad, was involved in corrupt property acquisitions.

Soren's petition to attend the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly's budget session was dismissed by the High Court on February 29. He had resigned as Chief Minister following his arrest in the money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. (ANI)

