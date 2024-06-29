NDPP Dominates Nagaland Civic Body Polls, Wins Majority in Municipal and Town Councils
The NDPP triumphed in Nagaland's civic body elections, winning all three municipal councils and securing most of the town councils. The elections saw a turnout of nearly 82%, with counting slow due to ballot papers. NDPP's victories include Kohima, Mokokchung, and Dimapur, with some exceptions in specific town councils.
The ruling NDPP has emerged victorious in Nagaland's civic body elections, sweeping all three municipal councils and a majority of town councils, officials confirmed on Saturday.
The elections were held on Wednesday for 24 urban local bodies across 10 districts, with nearly 82% of the 2.23 lakh voters casting their ballots.
Counting began at 8 am in 16 centers and proceeded slowly due to the use of ballot papers. The NDPP claimed all three municipal councils—Kohima, Mokokchung, and Dimapur. Notably, the NDPP did not secure a majority in town councils such as Wokha, Bhandari, and Phek, where other parties like NCP and NPF gained ground.
