NDPP Dominates Nagaland Civic Body Polls, Wins Majority in Municipal and Town Councils

The ruling NDPP has emerged victorious in Nagaland's civic body elections, sweeping all three municipal councils and a majority of town councils, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The elections were held on Wednesday for 24 urban local bodies across 10 districts, with nearly 82% of the 2.23 lakh voters casting their ballots.

Counting began at 8 am in 16 centers and proceeded slowly due to the use of ballot papers. The NDPP claimed all three municipal councils—Kohima, Mokokchung, and Dimapur. Notably, the NDPP did not secure a majority in town councils such as Wokha, Bhandari, and Phek, where other parties like NCP and NPF gained ground.

