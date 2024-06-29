Left Menu

Sachin Pilot requests CM Bhajan Lal to stop shifting beekeeping center from Tonk

Congress leader and Rajasthan MLA Sachin Pilot has written a letter to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, demanding to stop the process of shifting the Beekeeping Center from Tonk to Bharatpur.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader and Rajasthan MLA Sachin Pilot has written a letter to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, demanding to stop the process of shifting the Beekeeping Center from Tonk to Bharatpur. "Keeping in mind the years old demand of the farmers of Tonk, the state government had announced in the last budget that the said center would be set up here. Tonk has immense possibilities for the beekeeping business. The opening of the Beekeeping Excellence Centre here will greatly benefit the farmers and unemployed youth of Tonk district as well as the surrounding districts," Pilot said in his letter.

"There is anger among the farmers, youth and farmer organisations of the district due to the action of shifting the said center from Tonk to Bharatpur," he added. Sachin Pilot is a member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly from Tonk.

Congress MP from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Harish Chandra Meena, also said on X that the decision of the state government is extremely unfortunate. "The decision of the State Government to transfer the center of Excellence in Beekeeping, opened in Devdawas (Tonk) on its own recommendation under the budget announcement of last year (23-24), to Bharatpur is extremely unfortunate and motivated by political malice," Meena said.

The Congress MP also wrote a letter to CM Bhajan Lal demanding to immediately cancel the order. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Finance Minister Diya Kumari presented the state's budget in February 2024.

The budget promised financial assistance to farmers, free electricity upto 300 units, Ladli Suraksha Yojana, focus on infrastructure and development and others. State FM Diya Kumari also announced Rs 1,000 crore to establish and upgrade schools, colleges and hospitals in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

