Hemant Soren to visit Bhognadih village for Hul Diwas: Jharkhand Minister Basant Soren

A day after Hemant Soren's release from Birsa Munda Jail, Jharkhand Minister Basant Soren said that his brother and former Chief Minister will visit Jharkhand's Bhognadih village to celebrate Hul Diwas on Sunday. "Former Chief Minister Hemant Soren will come to Bhognadih for the Hul Diwas and after that we will decide our strategy," Basant Soren said speaking to ANI on Saturday.

On the release of the Hemant Soren, the Jharkhand Minister said, "Yesterday was an auspicious day for all of us. We have been waiting for the day for a long time. We had hopes of getting justice from the judiciary which was fulfilled. Truth triumphed." June 30 marks the 169th anniversary of Santhal Hul (Santhal Rebellion) which will be celebrated in Bhognadih of Barhet community development block in Jharkhand's Santhal Pargana division. Bhognadih is considered to be the birthplace of Sido Murmu, the hero of the Santhal rebellion.

Earlier on Friday, JMM chief Hemant Soren, who had been facing a probe in an alleged land scam case, was released from the Birsa Munda Jail following a bail order from the Jharkhand High Court on Friday. Hemant Soren, accompanied by his wife and party members, left the jail on Friday evening. The investigation in the case concerns the purported generation of substantial proceeds through the forgery of official records, involving fake sellers and buyers to acquire large parcels of land worth crores.

In related events, on March 22, a Special PMLA court extended Soren's judicial custody until April 4. Soren was presented via video conferencing. The Ranchi police had also issued a notice to ED officials to join the investigation following an FIR filed by Soren under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The Jharkhand High Court had previously ordered no coercive action against ED officials after the agency filed a petition challenging Soren's FIR. Soren had alleged that the ED's searches at his residences were aimed at tarnishing his image and harassing him for being a tribal.

The ED had claimed to have recovered Rs 36 lakh in cash and documents related to the investigation, alleging that Soren had acquired 8.5 acres of land through fraudulent means. The investigation revealed that a syndicate, including Revenue Sub-Inspector Bhanu Pratap Prasad, was involved in corrupt property acquisitions.

Soren's petition to attend the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly's budget session was dismissed by the High Court on February 29. He had resigned as Chief Minister following his arrest in the money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. (ANI)

