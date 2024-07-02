Prime Minister Modi Promises Triple the Strength in Third Term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday declared his government will work with triple the speed and strength in its third consecutive term, promising heightened results. Speaking in Parliament, Modi emphasized the mandate for stability and continuity, reflecting public approval of his decade-long governance.

Replying to a two-day debate on the President's address, Modi stated, "In our third term, we will ensure three times the results," amid raucous opposition protests. Highlighting the dedication and achievements of his government over the past 10 years, he warned the opposition to recognize and accept the people's mandate.

As opposition members called for Manipur MPs to be heard, Modi reiterated his administration's commitment to serving the nation's 140 crore citizens. He cited an unwavering stance against corruption and reforms driven by a 'nation first' policy, asserting India's rising global prestige and maturity of its electorate.

