Britain's Crucial Election: A Guide to the Main Political Players

Millions of voters in Britain are heading to the polls Thursday to elect a new House of Commons, marking a crucial moment in the country's political landscape. With 650 constituencies on the line, the leader of the party with the most lawmakers will become the prime minister. Current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives are anticipated to lose to the left-of-centre Labour party after 14 years of Conservative rule under five different prime ministers.

The electoral system of the UK, "first past the post," traditionally favors larger parties like the Conservatives and Labour, making it challenging for smaller parties to gain significant representation. Nevertheless, parties such as the Liberal Democrats, Reform UK, the SNP, and the Greens are also in the running, each with distinct promises and leadership.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leads the Conservatives, focusing on economic stability and tax cuts, while Labour's Keir Starmer promises infrastructural improvements and a clean power strategy. Ed Davey's Liberal Democrats emphasize healthcare and renewable energy, Nigel Farage's Reform UK targets immigration, and the SNP under John Swinney aims for Scottish independence. The Greens, led by Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay, advocate for aggressive environmental reforms.

