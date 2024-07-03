Left Menu

Hemant Soren Set to Return as Jharkhand Chief Minister

Hemant Soren is poised to become Jharkhand's Chief Minister for the third time, following unanimous agreement among the alliance legislators. Soren, who was released from jail after five months, will replace Champai Soren. His return marks another milestone in Jharkhand's political landscape.

Hemant Soren Set to Return as Jharkhand Chief Minister
Hemant Soren is poised to return as Jharkhand's Chief Minister for a third term, following a unanimous decision among legislators of the party-led alliance in the state, sources revealed on Wednesday.

During a meeting at Chief Minister Champai Soren's residence, leaders and MLAs of the alliance elected Hemant Soren as the JMM legislature party leader. 'A decision was taken in the meeting to replace Champai Soren with Hemant Soren,' a party source told PTI.

If sworn in, Soren will be the 13th Chief Minister of Jharkhand, a state that was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000. The meeting was attended by Congress's Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir, state president Rajesh Thakur, Hemant Soren's brother Basant, and his wife Kalpana.

Hemant Soren's return comes after his release from jail on June 28, following nearly five months of incarceration due to a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. He had resigned as Chief Minister before his arrest on January 31.

