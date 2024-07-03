Sunak's Last Stand: Stop Labour's Supermajority

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's final message on the eve of polling day is a stern call to stop a Labour supermajority. Sunak urged voters to back the Conservative party, warning that Labour's victory would lead to higher taxes. His plea came as his party trails significantly behind the Labour Party in pre-poll surveys.

Sunak, along with his team, spent the last campaign hours rallying traditional Conservative voters in a last-ditch effort to close the gap against Keir Starmer's Labour Party. Despite the gloomy forecasts, Sunak hopes to form a strong opposition to counter a potential Labour landslide.

Polling experts predict a low turnout, which could influence the results as voters head to the booths. As polling commences, all eyes will be on the exit polls to gauge the national sentiment and the possible extent of the Conservative defeat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)