Hemant Soren Set to Reclaim Chief Minister Post in Jharkhand

In a significant political development, Hemant Soren is poised to become the chief minister of Jharkhand for the third time, following a consensus among legislators of the party-led alliance in the state, sources revealed on Wednesday.

During a crucial meeting at Chief Minister Champai Soren's residence, leaders and MLAs of the alliance unanimously selected Hemant Soren as the JMM legislature party leader. ''A decision was taken in the meeting to replace Champai Soren with Hemant Soren,'' a party source told PTI.

If sworn in, Soren will become the 13th chief minister of Jharkhand since its formation from Bihar on November 15, 2000. Notably, Hemant Soren was recently released from jail on June 28, after nearly five months of incarceration, as the high court granted him bail in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

