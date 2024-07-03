Imran Khan's Wife Bushra Bibi Slams Pakistan Govt as 'Fraudsters and Thieves'
Bushra Bibi, wife of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, criticizes the federal government for bringing disrepute to the country and its military. Currently imprisoned, she describes the government as being run by 'fraudsters and thieves.' Both Bibi and Khan face various legal challenges, including a significant corruption case.
Bushra Bibi, the jailed spouse of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has denounced the current Pakistani government, labeling it as 'fraudsters and thieves' responsible for discrediting the nation and its military.
Imprisoned in Adiala Jail, Bushra, 49, blames the government for the turmoil in the country, associating its members with devils. Imran Khan, her husband and PTI founder, similarly condemns the ruling party for alleged electoral theft and illegitimacy.
Both Bushra and Khan face legal battles, including a 14-year prison sentence in the Toshakhana case and an ongoing corruption investigation linked to the Al-Qadir Trust. Despite bail in some cases, Bushra remains behind bars due to other convictions.
