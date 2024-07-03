The Sun Endorses Labour: A Shift in the Political Landscape
British tabloid newspaper The Sun endorsed the Labour party and its leader, Keir Starmer, just one day before the national election. The editorial, published online, proclaimed that 'It’s time for a change.'
British tabloid newspaper The Sun on Wednesday endorsed the Labour party and its leader Keir Starmer with one day to go before a national election.
"It's time for a change," the paper said in an editorial published online.
