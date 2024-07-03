Left Menu

Modi Slams Congress Over 2024 General Elections & Constitution Protection Drama

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress party for making the 2024 general elections about protecting the Constitution, a theme previously relevant only in the 1977 election post-Emergency. Modi outlined his administration's achievements and promised further development and crackdown on corruption while dismissing opposition allegations and walkouts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 19:51 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress over its focus on Constitutional protection in the upcoming 2024 general elections. Drawing parallels to the 1977 election post-Emergency, Modi argued that this issue was irrelevant in current times.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Modi detailed his government's achievements, from agricultural reforms to banking access for the poor, setting the stage for India's rise as the world's third-largest economy in his potential third term. Despite opposition walkouts, Modi maintained his message of duty and development.

The Prime Minister assured stringent action against corruption and paper leaks, vowing that no corrupt individual would escape the law. Modi also condemned the opposition for its selective outrage on issues and termed their alliance with AAP as politically opportunistic.

