Biden's Debate Dilemma: Salvaging His Candidacy
President Joe Biden reportedly expressed concern about his ability to salvage his candidacy if he can't convince the public he's up for the job following a poor debate performance. A White House spokesperson refuted the claim on social media. The report didn't name the 'key' ally.
U.S. President Joe Biden has told an ally that he knows he may not be able to salvage his candidacy if he cannot convince the public in the coming days that he is up for the job after his debate performance last week, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.
After the report was published, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates wrote on social media: "This claim is absolutely false". The Times quoted the ally as saying that Biden "knows if he has two more events like that, we're in a different place" by the end of the weekend. The report described the ally as "key" but did not name the person.
The headline of the report said that Biden told the ally he is weighing whether to continue in the race. The text of the report did not include any reference to those comments.
