Hemant Soren Staked Claim to Form Jharkhand Government After Champai Soren's Resignation

Jharkhand's Chief Minister Champai Soren resigned, paving the way for Hemant Soren, who is out on bail in a money laundering case, to stake his claim to form the government. The JMM-led alliance unanimously elected Hemant Soren as the legislature party leader, and his swearing-in is expected soon.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 03-07-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 20:46 IST
In a significant political shift, Jharkhand's Chief Minister Champai Soren resigned on Wednesday, clearing the path for Hemant Soren to form the government. Hemant, who is currently out on bail in a money laundering case, was unanimously chosen as the legislature party leader by the JMM-led alliance.

The dramatic day unfolded with Champai Soren tendering his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan. He cited the decision of the coalition partners, emphasizing the alliance's unity. Hemant Soren confirmed that all formalities to form the government are complete, with the swearing-in ceremony expected soon.

This leadership change comes amid ongoing legal challenges for Hemant Soren, with the Enforcement Directorate planning to appeal the Jharkhand High Court's decision to grant him bail. Political reactions are varied, with BJP members critiquing the JMM's family-oriented politics. The current strength of the 81-member Jharkhand assembly stands at 76.

