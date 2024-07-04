Democratic Governors Show Confidence in Biden After Debate
The Democratic governors of New York, Minnesota, and Maryland expressed confidence in President Joe Biden following a meeting where they discussed his debate performance. Despite acknowledging that Biden's debate against former President Trump wasn't stellar, they affirmed their support and confidence in his capability to hold office.
"We were honest about the feedback that we were getting," Maryland Governor Wes Moore told reporters after the meeting at the White House. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she felt confident after the meeting.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the chair of the Democratic Governors Association, said Biden's Thursday night debate performance against Republican former President Donald Trump was bad but added that he felt Biden was fit for office.
