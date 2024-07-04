Left Menu

Democratic Governors Show Confidence in Biden After Debate

The Democratic governors of New York, Minnesota, and Maryland expressed confidence in President Joe Biden following a meeting where they discussed his debate performance. Despite acknowledging that Biden's debate against former President Trump wasn't stellar, they affirmed their support and confidence in his capability to hold office.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-07-2024 05:38 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 05:38 IST
Democratic Governors Show Confidence in Biden After Debate
  • Country:
  • United States

The Democratic governors of New York, Minnesota and Maryland, who were among the state leaders who met President Joe Biden on Wednesday, expressed confidence in him and said they had an honest discussion after Biden's debate performance.

"We were honest about the feedback that we were getting," Maryland Governor Wes Moore told reporters after the meeting at the White House. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she felt confident after the meeting.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the chair of the Democratic Governors Association, said Biden's Thursday night debate performance against Republican former President Donald Trump was bad but added that he felt Biden was fit for office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024