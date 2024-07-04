Democratic Governors Show Confidence in Biden After Debate

The Democratic governors of New York, Minnesota and Maryland, who were among the state leaders who met President Joe Biden on Wednesday, expressed confidence in him and said they had an honest discussion after Biden's debate performance.

"We were honest about the feedback that we were getting," Maryland Governor Wes Moore told reporters after the meeting at the White House. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she felt confident after the meeting.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the chair of the Democratic Governors Association, said Biden's Thursday night debate performance against Republican former President Donald Trump was bad but added that he felt Biden was fit for office.

