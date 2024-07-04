"Lust for power...": Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin on Champai Soren's resignation as Jharkhand CM

With Hemant Soren, who is out on bail, all set to return as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Bihar minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitin Nabin Sinha took a fierce jibe at the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Chief and the "lust for power" of INDIA bloc leaders. The JMM is an ally in the INDIA bloc.

"You can see the lust for power the leaders of the INDIA bloc have. One of their leaders (Arvind Kejriwal), who is in jail, is keen to remain the Chief Minister. On the other hand, Hemant Soren , who is out on bail, wants to grab the chair", Sinha told ANI in Patna. The BJP leader also took aim at another INDIA bloc leader, the former Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. "In Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav is mad about why he was ousted from power. The leaders of the INDIA bloc cannot survive without power." Sinha said.

Sinha further alleged that INDIA bloc leaders can do is indulge in corruption. "All they do is be corrupt. Why did Hemant Soren go to jail? Did he do something great? He has snatched land from the poor and the tribals. it is unfortunate that he is again going to become the Chief Minister of Jharkhand," the Bihar minister said.

Yesterday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren resigned from the post just five months after taking the oath, setting the ball rolling for Jharkhand Mukti Morcha executive president Hemant Soren to again take over the role. "A few days ago, I was made the Chief Minister and I got the responsibility of the state. After Hemant Soren got back, our alliance took this decision and we chose Hemant Soren as our leader. Now, I have resigned from the post of Chief Minster," Champai Soren told reporters.

On February 2 this year, Champai Soren took oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand in the Raj Bhavan. Meanwhile Hemant Soren has staked a claim to form the governmen in Jharkhand.

"The CM (Champai Soren) has told you everything...We will tell you everything in detail. We have followed all procedures," said Hemant Soren. Hemant Soren was released from the Birsa Munda Jail on June 28 after nearly five months following bail from Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. He had resigned as Chief Minister before his arrest on January 31. (ANI)

