Political Unrest Shakes Puducherry: AINRC-BJP Coalition Faces Turmoil

Political unrest is brewing in the union territory of Puducherry as discontent grows within the ruling AINRC-BJP coalition. A faction of BJP MLAs has voiced their dissatisfaction, citing issues like corruption, and have turned to the national leadership for intervention to prevent further deterioration.

The crisis has not only highlighted shortcomings in the coalition government but has also exposed rifts within the local BJP unit. Calls are being made for a cabinet reshuffle and a change in the party's state leadership following a poor electoral performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Several BJP leaders and independents supporting the government have met with high-ranking BJP officials in Delhi, including national president J P Nadda and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, seeking their involvement to address the coalition's governance issues. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Rangasamy remains silent amid escalating tensions.

