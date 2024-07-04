China's Peaceful Stance Amidst International Concerns
China maintains its commitment to peaceful development and a defensive policy, asserting it poses no threat. This comes amid claims by a Philippine senator regarding a Chinese plan to target the Philippines with hypersonic missiles, which the national security council has refuted.
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-07-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 13:09 IST
- Country:
- China
China is committed to peaceful development and a defensive policy, and does not pose a threat, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.
A prominent Philippine senator said on social media that she has knowledge of a Chinese plan to target her country with hypersonic missiles, though the national security council said it was unaware of any such security threat.
"I don't know where the senator got the information," ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said addressing a query at a regular press briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Bans Kaspersky Software Citing National Security Risks
India Denies Claims in ABC News Documentary on National Security Interference
Pakistan's Controversial 'Operation Azm-i-Istehkam': Addressing National Security Concerns
Hong Kong Activists Face Sentencing Under National Security Law: A Judicial Crisis Unfolds
High-Level Shake-Up in U.S. National Security Leadership