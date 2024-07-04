China's Peaceful Stance Amidst International Concerns

China is committed to peaceful development and a defensive policy, and does not pose a threat, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.

A prominent Philippine senator said on social media that she has knowledge of a Chinese plan to target her country with hypersonic missiles, though the national security council said it was unaware of any such security threat.

"I don't know where the senator got the information," ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said addressing a query at a regular press briefing.

