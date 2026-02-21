Left Menu

DefSat 2026: Space Technology at the Heart of National Security

DefSat 2026 will convene senior military leaders and policymakers to discuss space technology's role in defense. Directors of SIA-India emphasize the strategic importance of space in national security. The event, drawing global participants, coincides with India's record defense budget, highlighting space as pivotal to future security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 15:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Next week's DefSat 2026 conference in the national capital will bring together senior military leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs to explore the role of space technology in defense. The event, themed "Space at the Core of National Security," aims to integrate space as a vital component in defense strategies.

The forthcoming conference will feature discussions on operational doctrine, industrial collaboration, and geopolitical partnerships. The event also highlights India's record defense budget, with specific allocations indicating a strong push toward future-ready security measures grounded in space technology.

Anil Prakash of SIA-India stresses the need for integrating space into national defense doctrine, noting India's substantial investment in defense, capital modernization, and domestic industry. The involvement of global participants underscores the connection between space technology and strategic security worldwide.

