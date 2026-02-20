Uproar Over Shirtless Protest: Threat to National Security?
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami criticized the Indian Youth Congress's 'shirtless protest' at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, calling it a 'direct attack' on India's reputation. He accused Congress of negativity and posing a threat to national security by undermining the nation's image and morale.
In a heated response, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami condemned the recent 'shirtless protest' staged by the Indian Youth Congress during the AI Impact Summit in Delhi. Dhami labeled the protest as a 'direct attack' on India's global reputation.
Dhami's statement criticized the Youth Congress for allegedly tarnishing the nation's image at a time when India's technological and economic strides are gaining international recognition. He accused the Congress of sowing confusion and negativity, undermining national morale, and questioning the bravery of Indian soldiers.
The Chief Minister warned that by questioning trade agreements and military acts, the Congress poses a threat not only to the country's morale but also to national security. He concluded that the electorate will eventually respond to such anti-national politics, reminding that history unforgivingly remembers those who compromise national integrity.
