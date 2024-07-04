Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Meets PM Modi to Discuss State Issues
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address key state issues. Accompanied by Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, they discussed pending projects. Reddy also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to deliberate on development projects and central assistance for Telangana.
In a significant political engagement, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to discuss a range of state-related issues, according to official sources.
The meeting, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, marked the first interaction between Modi and Reddy since Modi's recent commencement of his third term as Prime Minister.
Earlier in the day, Reddy also engaged with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, discussing development projects and central support for Telangana. The discussions signified Reddy's proactive approach following his ascent to the chief ministerial position after the Congress's victory in last year's Assembly elections.
