West Bengal Assembly Special Session Amid Oath Impasse

In the midst of a protracted standoff over the swearing-in of two newly elected TMC MLAs, Speaker Biman Banerjee on Thursday convened a special session of the West Bengal Assembly, asserting that the House's operations are not solely reliant on the Governor.

Addressing the media, Banerjee announced that the Business Advisory Committee will meet at noon on Friday to determine the session's duration, which will commence at 2 pm.

'If someone thinks that we are helpless, then he or she is wrong. The assembly is not helpless, and everything is not in the hands of the Governor. You can't just force everything down our throats; there are rules, regulations, and constitutional norms. All of us have to abide by them,' Banerjee stated emphatically.

Meanwhile, two Trinamool Congress MLAs, Sayantika Bandyopadhyay and Rayat Hossain Sarkar, continued their sit-in protest at the Assembly premises for the sixth consecutive day, demanding they be sworn in at the House rather than at Raj Bhavan.

The Speaker previously sought President Droupadi Murmu's intervention and accused the Governor of turning the issue into an ego battle.

'The Governor is deliberately creating an impasse. He has turned it into an ego battle. This matter should be resolved so that the MLAs can take the oath,' Banerjee said.

The MLAs, elected during the by-polls alongside the Lok Sabha elections, have declined the Governor's invitation to take the oath at Raj Bhavan, citing procedural norms.

