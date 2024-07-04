Narendra Modi to Visit Russia for Bilateral Talks
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia on July 8-9 for discussions with President Vladimir Putin. They will explore prospects for further developing bilateral ties and address both international and regional issues, according to a statement from the Kremlin.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-07-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 16:08 IST
- Country:
- Russia
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
