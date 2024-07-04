Left Menu

Narendra Modi to Visit Russia for Bilateral Talks

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia on July 8-9 for discussions with President Vladimir Putin. They will explore prospects for further developing bilateral ties and address both international and regional issues, according to a statement from the Kremlin.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-07-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 16:08 IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia on July 8-9 for talks with President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Putin and Modi will discuss prospects for further developing bilateral ties as well as international and regional issues, the Kremlin said in a statement.

