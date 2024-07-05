World Leaders Applaud Keir Starmer's Triumph as UK's New Prime Minister

In an unprecedented political shift, Keir Starmer has been inaugurated as Britain's new Prime Minister, bringing the Labour Party back to power after a 14-year hiatus. The landslide victory saw the Conservative Party led by Rishi Sunak suffer its worst defeat, losing 250 seats.

Global leaders have been swift with their congratulations. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended 'heartiest congratulations and best wishes' to Starmer, emphasizing a future of 'positive and constructive collaboration' aimed at strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Modi also thanked outgoing PM Sunak for his 'admirable leadership of the UK.'

Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau similarly extended their congratulations and expressed eagerness for future cooperation. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted the sustained alliance between Ukraine and the UK, particularly in maintaining a rules-based international order.