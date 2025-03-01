Left Menu

Global Reactions Emerge After Zelenskiy-Trump Clash at White House

After a deeply contentious meeting at the White House between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump, international leaders voiced their support for Ukraine. Global figures, from Canada's Justin Trudeau to Germany's Olaf Scholz, reaffirmed their commitment to Ukrainian sovereignty and a just, lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 06:38 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 06:38 IST
Global Reactions Emerge After Zelenskiy-Trump Clash at White House

A heated confrontation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House has sparked global reactions. Leaders from around the world are voicing their unwavering support for Ukraine and condemning Russia's ongoing aggression.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized their nations' commitments to Ukrainian sovereignty, with Trudeau highlighting Ukraine's fight for democracy. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron reminded the public of the European and global support that has stood by Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

International calls for unity in supporting Ukraine have grown louder, with Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni urging a summit between Western allies to tackle pressing global challenges. The sentiment is echoed by political leaders across Europe who stress the importance of a collective resolve in achieving a durable peace for Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025