Global Reactions Emerge After Zelenskiy-Trump Clash at White House

A heated confrontation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House has sparked global reactions. Leaders from around the world are voicing their unwavering support for Ukraine and condemning Russia's ongoing aggression.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized their nations' commitments to Ukrainian sovereignty, with Trudeau highlighting Ukraine's fight for democracy. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron reminded the public of the European and global support that has stood by Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

International calls for unity in supporting Ukraine have grown louder, with Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni urging a summit between Western allies to tackle pressing global challenges. The sentiment is echoed by political leaders across Europe who stress the importance of a collective resolve in achieving a durable peace for Ukraine.

