NCW Demands FIR Against TMC's Mahua Moitra for Derogatory Remarks

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has requested an FIR against TMC MP Mahua Moitra for derogatory comments about its chairperson Rekha Sharma. This follows Moitra's controversial post on social media platform X. The NCW insists Moitra's remarks violated a woman's dignity and attracted legal action under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:51 IST
Mahua Moitra
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo moto cognizance of a derogatory remark made by TMC MP Mahua Moitra against its chairperson Rekha Sharma and sought an FIR against her.

This came a day after the TMC leader commented on a video posted on X, showing the NCW chairperson's arrival at the site of a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, writing, 'She is too busy holding up her boss's pajamas.' Moitra later deleted the post.

The NCW said, 'The crude remarks are outrageous and a violation of a woman's right to dignity. The Commission observed that this remark attracts Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023.'

The NCW strongly condemns the defamatory remarks and has requested strict action against Moitra. 'An FIR should be registered against Moitra, and a detailed action report should be communicated to the Commission within three days,' the NCW wrote.

Reposting the NCW's post on X, Moitra responded, 'Come on, Delhi Police, please take action immediately on these suo moto orders. Am in Nadia in case you need me in the next three days to make a quick arrest.'

In an apparent jibe at the NCW chief, she added, 'I Can Hold My Own Umbrella.' In another post, Moitra shared screenshots of posts made by Sharma and demanded an FIR against her for 'remarks on Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, calling them 'dumb'.' In another post, Sharma commented, 'Mahatma Gandhi couldn't be a good son, how we call him father of the nation?'.

