NDA Government Stable Amid Lalu Yadav's Early Election Prediction, Says Union Minister Rai

Union Minister Nityanand Rai dismisses RJD Chief Lalu Yadav's prediction of the NDA government's fall by August, labeling it a 'day dream'. Rai affirms Bihar's support for PM Modi, touting the NDA's stable governance, countering Yadav's remarks on the opposition's readiness and accusations against the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 21:23 IST
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Nityanand Rai has rebuffed Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Yadav's forecast that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government might collapse by August. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Rai called Yadav's statement a 'day dream' and asserted that the people of Bihar reject 'jungle Raj'.

Lalu Prasad Yadav recently claimed that the Centre's National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, which assumed office last month, could fall by August, triggering an early election. Dismissing these claims, Rai emphasized that by electing PM Modi for a third term, the people have shown their confidence in his leadership. He maintained that Bihar's populace trusts in PM Modi, Nitish Kumar, and the NDA-BJP coalition.

Addressing the Rashtriya Janata Dal's foundation day event, Lalu Yadav stated that the NDA was weak and predicted imminent elections, urging party workers to be ready. He lauded the party's Lok Sabha election performance. Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the BJP for opposing reservation, highlighting the Mahagathbandhan government's hike in the quota to 75%. He accused the BJP of resisting these changes.

Tejashwi accused those from Janata Dal (U) of compromising their ideology for power by allying with the BJP and stressed RJD's uncompromising stance. Commemorating 28 years since its establishment on July 5, 1997, the RJD reiterated its commitment to fighting for the weak and deprived. The BJP-led NDA has recently secured its third consecutive term, winning 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

