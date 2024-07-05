Andhra Pradesh to Implement 'P4 Model of Development,' Aims for Economic Revival

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu unveiled a new developmental strategy dubbed the 'P4 Model of Development' in the state, with the 'P4' standing for Public, Private, People, and Partnership. Speaking at a recent media briefing, Naidu announced plans to replace the traditional caste census with a skill census, intending to transform human resources into capital investment. This strategy aims to enhance employment opportunities in both short and long terms, ultimately increasing the per capita income and wealth of every family by cultivating their entrepreneurial spirit.

Naidu highlighted the need for collaboration with the central government to address the extensive damage the state has faced over the past five years. He emphasized the NDA alliance's commitment to reconstructing Andhra Pradesh. 'We will repair the state together. The Centre and the state will work in unison for the well-being of our residents,' Naidu stated during the media session in Delhi.

Addressing the wider regional interests, Naidu underscored that the 'P4' initiative will protect the interests of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He reiterated his policy of equitable justice during the state bifurcation discussions and in upcoming meetings with Telangana's leaders to resolve outstanding issues related to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act of 2014. Emphasizing the state's rich natural resources, Naidu pointed out the significant potential benefits of utilizing water from the Godavari river to catalyze major developments in the region.

Turning to the capital, Amravati, Naidu acknowledged that the city's prominence had waned during the previous administration but vowed to restore its vibrancy. Plans are in place to expedite the completion of 135 government offices and various iconic buildings, providing essential infrastructure to support Amravati's revival. He also dismissed rumors that his party demanded the Deputy Speaker's position from the BJP, clarifying that they accepted only two ministerial posts to maintain harmony within the NDA coalition.

During his visit to Delhi, Naidu met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union Ministers, marking his first trip to the capital since becoming Chief Minister. Describing the meetings as 'very positive,' Naidu expressed optimism about cooperative efforts for the state's progress.