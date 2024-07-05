Bolsonaro Indicted Again: Former Brazilian President Faces New Charges

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro faces new legal challenges as he has been indicted for money laundering and criminal association linked to undeclared diamonds from Saudi Arabia. This marks the second formal accusation against Bolsonaro, the first being in March for falsifying his COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

The latest indictment was confirmed by two officials with knowledge of the case. The officials, who spoke anonymously, mentioned that Brazil's Supreme Court will receive the police report, after which the prosecutor-general, Paulo Gonet, will decide the next steps. Options include shelving the case, asking for more police investigation, or filing charges to force Bolsonaro to stand trial.

Renato Stanziola Vieira, president of the Brazilian Institute of Criminal Sciences, indicated that the indictment marks a significant turn in the case, increasing the legal risks for the controversial ex-president. While Bolsonaro and his lawyers have denied any wrongdoing, the case adds to the various legal troubles he faces.