Keir Starmer Reaffirms UK's Commitment to Ukraine Amid Leadership Change

In a significant diplomatic exchange, new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that London's support for Kyiv in its ongoing war against Russia would remain unwavering. On his first day in office, Starmer expressed the UK's steadfast commitment to Ukraine, emphasizing that the change of government would not impact the country's support.

Zelenskiy, in a message on Telegram, conveyed his gratitude towards Starmer and noted the firm alignment of their countries' positions ahead of the upcoming NATO summit. The Ukrainian leader highlighted their coordinated efforts, aiming to bolster Ukraine's defenses and secure its future membership in NATO.

Looking forward, Starmer and Zelenskiy discussed the European Political Community Summit and the prospect of meeting soon to further their nations' strategic alliance. Zelenskiy also praised former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his consistent support, reaffirming the enduring partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom.