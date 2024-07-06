Masoud Pezeshkian Leads Iran's Run-Off Election
Moderate candidate Masoud Pezeshkian leads in Iran's run-off presidential election, with early unofficial tallies showing a significant lead over hardline opponent Saeed Jalili.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 06-07-2024 04:13 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 04:13 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Moderate candidate Masoud Pezeshkian is leading the run-off presidential election in Iran, according to an early unofficial tally obtained by Reuters from an Iranian source.
The source revealed that Pezeshkian holds a significant lead over his hardline opponent, Saeed Jalili, based on the votes counted so far.
This early indication suggests a potential shift in the political landscape of Iran, should the trend hold throughout the final count. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Chris Reese)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Media Blackout in Andhra Pradesh After Election Results
Assam CM Targets Disruptive Forces Post Election Results
Saeed Jalili: The Unyielding Hardliner Eyeing Iran's Presidency
Amartya Sen: India's Election Results Deny 'Hindu Rashtra'
Asian Stocks Wobble Amid U.S. Rate Outlook; Euro Gains On French Election Results