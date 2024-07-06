Masoud Pezeshkian Leads Iran's Run-Off Election

Moderate candidate Masoud Pezeshkian is leading the run-off presidential election in Iran, according to an early unofficial tally obtained by Reuters from an Iranian source.

The source revealed that Pezeshkian holds a significant lead over his hardline opponent, Saeed Jalili, based on the votes counted so far.

This early indication suggests a potential shift in the political landscape of Iran, should the trend hold throughout the final count. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Chris Reese)