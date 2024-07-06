Left Menu

Masoud Pezeshkian Leads Iran's Run-Off Election

Moderate candidate Masoud Pezeshkian leads in Iran's run-off presidential election, with early unofficial tallies showing a significant lead over hardline opponent Saeed Jalili.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 06-07-2024 04:13 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 04:13 IST
Masoud Pezeshkian Leads Iran's Run-Off Election
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Moderate candidate Masoud Pezeshkian is leading the run-off presidential election in Iran, according to an early unofficial tally obtained by Reuters from an Iranian source.

The source revealed that Pezeshkian holds a significant lead over his hardline opponent, Saeed Jalili, based on the votes counted so far.

This early indication suggests a potential shift in the political landscape of Iran, should the trend hold throughout the final count. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Chris Reese)

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024