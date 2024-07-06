Left Menu

Iran's Tight Presidential Run-Off: A Vote for Change or Continuity?

Moderate candidate Masoud Pezeshkian leads Iran's run-off presidential vote against hardliner Saeed Jalili, promising greater freedoms and international openness. With voter turnout higher than the first round, Pezeshkian faces skepticism over his ability to deliver substantial change due to his unwillingness to challenge the power elite.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 05:03 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 05:03 IST
Iran's Tight Presidential Run-Off: A Vote for Change or Continuity?

Moderate candidate Masoud Pezeshkian is leading the tight run-off presidential vote in Iran, pledging to open the nation to the world and expand freedoms, as reported by the interior ministry.

With over 1.26 million votes, Pezeshkian slightly surpasses hardliner Saeed Jalili's 1.24 million as of Friday. Initial reports indicate a higher voter turnout compared to the first round.

Despite this, widespread skepticism remains regarding Pezeshkian's capacity to bring significant change, given his reluctance to confront Iran's entrenched power structures of clerics and security forces.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024