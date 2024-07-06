Iran's Tight Presidential Run-Off: A Vote for Change or Continuity?
Moderate candidate Masoud Pezeshkian leads Iran's run-off presidential vote against hardliner Saeed Jalili, promising greater freedoms and international openness. With voter turnout higher than the first round, Pezeshkian faces skepticism over his ability to deliver substantial change due to his unwillingness to challenge the power elite.
Moderate candidate Masoud Pezeshkian is leading the tight run-off presidential vote in Iran, pledging to open the nation to the world and expand freedoms, as reported by the interior ministry.
With over 1.26 million votes, Pezeshkian slightly surpasses hardliner Saeed Jalili's 1.24 million as of Friday. Initial reports indicate a higher voter turnout compared to the first round.
Despite this, widespread skepticism remains regarding Pezeshkian's capacity to bring significant change, given his reluctance to confront Iran's entrenched power structures of clerics and security forces.
