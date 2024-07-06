World News Highlights: Global Shifts and Turning Points

The Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced two soldiers to death for fleeing a battle against the M23 insurgency. A military court issued the ruling, underscoring the severity of the ongoing conflict in North Kivu province.

At an upcoming summit, NATO allies plan to outline a 'bridge to membership' for Ukraine, along with increased military, political, and financial support for Kyiv, a senior U.S. official revealed.

French political parties urged voters to participate in a high-stakes runoff election that could see the far-right National Rally secure a significant position in government for the first time since World War Two.

Negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza gained traction, following a new proposal from Hamas. Israeli and Qatari mediators continue discussions into the next week.

In his first address as Prime Minister, Keir Starmer committed to rebuilding Britain after years of political chaos, following his party's resounding election victory.

Moderate candidate Masoud Pezeshkian led Iran's presidential race, promising to open the country to the world and deliver long-sought freedoms, based on preliminary results.

In eastern Ukraine, time is running out for residents of Toretsk as Russian forces advance, inflicting heavy bombardment day and night.

Britain's Conservative Party faces internal turmoil and leadership battles after a significant election defeat to Labour, creating uncertainty about their future direction.

Kenyan President William Ruto proposed a mix of spending cuts and additional borrowing to counter a major budget shortfall, following mass protests that led to the withdrawal of planned tax hikes.

Tropical Storm Beryl spared significant damage to Mexico's major beach destinations but caused severe weather conditions across the Caribbean before reaching the Yucatan Peninsula.