US President Joe Biden, on Friday, firmly reasserted his status as the Democratic nominee for the upcoming November 5 elections, dispelling any rumors about his candidacy. He vowed to contest and win the presidential race again, despite recent speculations about his potential departure following a lackluster debate performance in Atlanta.

Addressing a rally in Wisconsin, Biden said, "We had a little debate last week. Can't say it was my best performance. But ever since then, there's been a lot of speculation. What's Joe going to do? Is he going to stay in the race? Is he going to drop out? What's he going to do? Well, here's my answer. I am running and going to win again."

Biden, who credited his 2020 victory to the steadfast support of Democrats, emphasized his commitment to fight for a second term, disregarding voices within his party calling for his exit. "I'm the nominee of the Democratic Party because millions of Democrats like you voted for me," he stated.

He also tackled concerns about his age by highlighting his accomplishments, such as creating over 15 million new jobs and implementing significant legislation. "Was I too old to relieve student debt for nearly 5 million Americans and grow the economy? Too old to put the first black woman on the Supreme Court?" he questioned rhetorically.

Furthermore, Biden underscored his resilience and called for unity to defeat Donald Trump. Indian-American community leader Ajay Jain Bhutoria echoed this sentiment, supporting Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in their bid to safeguard democracy.