Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran's Presidential Run-Off, Pledges Freedoms

Moderate candidate Masoud Pezeshkian has emerged victorious in Iran's run-off presidential election, according to the interior ministry's announcement on Saturday.

Competing against the hardline former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili, Pezeshkian pledged to open Iran to the world and deliver long-yearned freedoms to its people.

However, analysts and voters remain skeptical about his ability to effect significant change.

