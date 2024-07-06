Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran's Presidential Run-Off, Pledges Freedoms
Masoud Pezeshkian, a moderate promising more freedoms, won Iran's presidential run-off election. Competing against hardliner Saeed Jalili, Pezeshkian's win followed a low-turnout initial vote. Celebrations marked his victory, but skeptics doubt major policy shifts under his leadership. The election coincided with regional tensions and ongoing economic issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 09:15 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 09:15 IST
Moderate candidate Masoud Pezeshkian has emerged victorious in Iran's run-off presidential election, according to the interior ministry's announcement on Saturday.
Competing against the hardline former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili, Pezeshkian pledged to open Iran to the world and deliver long-yearned freedoms to its people.
However, analysts and voters remain skeptical about his ability to effect significant change.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall at various places, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning
Indian PV industry set for moderate growth at 3 pc-5 pc in FY25 despite economic headwinds
Navigating Trends: Moderate Growth in Passenger Vehicle Sales Amid Shifting Consumer Preferences
Kosovo Court Sentences Ethnic Serbs for Killing Beloved Moderate Leader
Moderate Lawmaker Pezeshkian Faces Supreme Leader's Protege in Iran Run-off Election