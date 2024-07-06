Left Menu

A Decade After Gwoza: Renewed Extremist Threats in Nigeria’s Borno State

In Gwoza, Nigeria, Islamic extremists have reignited fears by deploying female suicide bombers for the first time since 2020. On June 30, coordinated bombings targeted a wedding, a burial ceremony, and a hospital, killing 32 people. Despite military reassurances, analysts worry about the extremists' renewed operational capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maiduguri | Updated: 06-07-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 12:16 IST
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Ten years after declaring a short-lived caliphate in the Nigerian town of Gwoza, just across the border with Cameroon, Islamic extremists have deployed female suicide bombers for the first time since 2020. This act of terror serves as a grim reminder that one of the world's longest conflicts is far from over.

The first of the three coordinated suicide attacks on June 30 targeted a well-attended wedding. The second bomb was detonated during a burial ceremony for the victims, and the third exploded at a hospital treating those injured. In total, at least 32 people lost their lives, including nine relatives and friends of local resident Mohammed Kehaya, who now fears for his safety in Borno state, the epicenter of Islamic militancy since 2009.

Nigeria Defence Chief Gen. Chris Musa dismissed the attacks as a sign of the extremists' desperation rather than a setback for the military. However, security analysts argue that the meticulously planned attacks signify an ongoing threat in a region where many villages lack security. Vincent Foucher of the International Crisis Group suggested the extremists aim to disrupt the narrative that security has improved in the area. No group has claimed responsibility, but Boko Haram is widely blamed. As families in Borno once again consider fleeing, concerns about the effectiveness of Nigeria's counterterrorism efforts remain high.

