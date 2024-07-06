Akhilesh Yadav Calls Out UP Government Over Hathras Stampede Response

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Uttar Pradesh government of attempting to conceal its failure in the tragic Hathras stampede, which resulted in 121 deaths, by making 'minor arrests'.

In a post on 'X', Yadav expressed skepticism that the state government had learned from the administrative lapses that led to the incident, predicting that such tragedies are likely to recur.

Yadav also shared a letter on 'X', in which Ankit Yadav, a resident of Mainpuri district, asserts that his father has been wrongly implicated in the incident and is not connected.

Yadav further criticized the state government for its approach, claiming it was trying to deflect responsibility instead of addressing the fundamental issues. He demanded a judicial inquiry to unveil the truth about the arrests.

The Uttar Pradesh government has formed a three-member judicial commission to investigate the incident. So far, six 'sevadars' associated with the event have been arrested, and the main accused, Devprakash Madhukar, is in custody following his surrender in Delhi.

