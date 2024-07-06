Left Menu

BJP Chief Slams DMK-Congress Over BSP Leader's Murder

BJP president J P Nadda criticized the DMK-Congress government in Tamil Nadu for the murder of state BSP chief K Armstrong, arguing it shows their neglect of marginalized communities. Nadda emphasized the need for the state government to bring the culprits to justice promptly. Despite political denial, eight suspects were apprehended quickly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 17:56 IST
BJP Chief Slams DMK-Congress Over BSP Leader's Murder
BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday criticized the DMK-Congress government in Tamil Nadu over the murder of state BSP chief K Armstrong, claiming the incident highlighted its neglect of marginalized communities.

On the social media platform X, Nadda remarked, ''Several of those affected by the spurious liquor tragedy were also from these sections of society. It is better DMK-Congress show compassion instead of indulging in petty politics 24X7.'' He asserted that the murder of Armstrong has outraged the entire nation.

''The killing of Thiru Armstrong has also reaffirmed what is widely known- the disregard of the DMK-Congress towards the poor and marginalized sections of society,'' the BJP leader said, adding that Armstrong was an emerging leader dedicated to empowering these communities.

Nadda extended his condolences to Armstrong's family and urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure swift justice.

Contrary to Nadda's allegations, the Chennai Police have stated that Armstrong's murder was not politically motivated and that all angles were being investigated. City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore shared that eight suspects were apprehended within three hours of the crime on Friday and denied that the BSP leader had faced any threat to his life.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

