Domestic Turmoil: Trump's Legal Battle, Biden's Defiance, and Summer Chaos

The U.S. sees turbulence as Trump seeks to pause his classified documents case following a Supreme Court ruling favoring presidential immunity. Biden faces growing opposition within his party but stands firm in his presidential bid. Meanwhile, violent incidents, including a deadly DUI in New York and shark attacks in Florida, add to the country's domestic challenges.

In a bid to seek immunity following a crucial Supreme Court ruling, Donald Trump's legal team requested a partial pause in his classified documents case. The court's decision strengthens his immunity claim in multiple legal battles as he campaigns for the 2024 presidential election against Joe Biden.

Amidst internal party pressure and questions about his age, President Joe Biden remains defiant in his bid for re-election, asserting he's the best candidate to defeat Trump. Biden emphasized his resolve in a passionate speech in Wisconsin and reiterated in an ABC News interview that only divine intervention could sway his decision to run.

In other unsettling events, a suspected drunk driver killed three people during Fourth of July celebrations in New York, and shark attacks on U.S. beaches have risen, with three reported incidents in Florida and Texas over the weekend. Authorities continue to grapple with these unforeseen disasters as the country navigates a politically charged summer.

