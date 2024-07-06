Tunisian Lawyer Sentenced Amidst Growing Political Tensions

Sonia Dahmani, a prominent Tunisian lawyer known for her outspoken criticism of President Kais Saied, was handed a one-year prison sentence, her legal representative confirmed on Saturday. This ruling has heightened opposition fears that dissenting voices will be suppressed ahead of the presidential election on Oct. 6.

'The one-year prison sentence is unjust and confirms the targeting of free speech,' remarked Dahmani's lawyer, Sami Ben Ghazi, in an interview with Reuters. Dahmani's arrest in May followed her appearance on a television program where she criticized the quality of life in Tunisia.

Opposition parties, whose leaders are often imprisoned, have accused Saied's government of manipulating the judiciary to target his electoral opponents. They argue that fair and credible elections cannot occur unless imprisoned politicians are freed and the media operates without governmental pressure.

Lotfi Mraihi, leader of the opposition Republican Union Party and presidential candidate, was arrested on Wednesday on money laundering charges. Abir Moussi, leader of the Free Constitutional Party and a significant candidate, has been incarcerated since October 2023 on public security charges.

Several potential candidates, including Safi Saeed, Mondher Znaidi, Nizar Chaari, and Abd Ellatif Mekki, are also facing prosecutions for various alleged crimes. Rached Ghannouchi, a staunch Saied critic and leader of the Ennahda main opposition party, was imprisoned last year on charges of incitement against police and plotting against state security.

President Saied, a retired law professor elected in 2019, has yet to declare his candidacy for a second term. In 2021, Saied dissolved parliament and began ruling by decree, a move that the opposition deemed a coup. Saied defended his actions as legal and essential to eradicate rampant corruption among the political elite.

