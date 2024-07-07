Kamala Harris: The Democratic Hope Against Trump in 2024?

Vice President Kamala Harris is being considered by top Democrats as a potential successor to President Joe Biden for the 2024 election. Concerns over Biden's campaign performance are prompting influential party figures and donors to contemplate Harris's candidacy against Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Despite early setbacks in her tenure, Harris has gained traction on key issues like reproductive rights, energizing sectors of the Democratic base. Polls present a tight race, with some showing her outperforming Biden in head-to-head matchups against Trump.

Harris's appeal includes her prosecutorial background, which some Democrats believe could be decisive in debates. However, she faces challenges from both moderate Democrats and Republicans who question her alignment with the party's far-left wing.

